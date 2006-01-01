Empowering communities to reduce the homeless pet population through rescue, education and outreach.
Wendy
The silliest and snuggliest girl who is up for anything!
Foster
Open your heart and home to a pet in need, and be the bridge to a dog’s forever home.
Adopt
Looking for a furry friend? We have incredible dogs that would love to be part of your family!
Donate
Help us save lives by donating today! Your financial support makes all the difference.
Volunteer
Ready to take the next step? You can become a contributor to our cause, or participate yourself.
Transport Program
The Street Dog Project to Go gives at-risk Texas dogs a second chance at life in Colorado.