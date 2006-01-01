 

Welcome to The Street Dog Project!

Empowering communities to reduce the homeless pet population through rescue, education and outreach.

 
 

Pet spotlight

Wendy

The silliest and snuggliest girl who is up for anything!

 

How You Can Help!

Foster

Open your heart and home to a pet in need, and be the bridge to a dog’s forever home.

Adopt

Looking for a furry friend? We have incredible dogs that would love to be part of your family!

Donate

Help us save lives by donating today! Your financial support makes all the difference.

Volunteer

Ready to take the next step? You can become a contributor to our cause, or participate yourself.

 

Announcements

 
Transport Program

The Street Dog Project to Go gives at-risk Texas dogs a second chance at life in Colorado.

save a life
 
 